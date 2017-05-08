Prowler dies after standoff with LAPD at Sunland-Tujunga home

A man who broke into a Sunland-Tujunga area home while a resident was inside was killed after a dramatic standoff with Los Angeles SWAT officers.After an hours-long confrontation, smoke was seen pouring out the back door of the home and the man crawled out, then tumbled down the adjacent hillside.He remained motionless on the hillside for some time before SWAT officers descended the hill with K-9s. The K-9s were first to approach him and he remained motionless when bitten, before the officers approached and cuffed him.The Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed the man had died.The incident began around 9 a.m., when a call came in indicating that a break-in was in progress at the home on the 11300 block of Alethea Drive, police said.When SWAT arrived on the scene, the suspect was still in the house and refused to exit. A woman who was in the residence saw the intruder and escaped through a rear window, according to police.