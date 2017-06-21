NEWS

Puppy rescued after being left in 133-degree car in Riverside

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services released this photo of a 2-month-old puppy rescued from inside a sweltering car in Riverside on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Riverside County Department of Animal Services)

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 2-month-old puppy was rescued after being left inside a sweltering car in downtown Riverside on Wednesday.

Two officers from the Riverside County Department of Animal Services saved the dog, a female pit bull mix.


The temperature inside the vehicle was 133 degrees, said John Welsh, the department's public information officer.

The owner, whose identity was not released, was cited, Welsh said.

The dog received treatment from the department's veterinary services division.


It was not immediately clear whether the dog was returned to the owner after the incident.
