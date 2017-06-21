Puppy rescued after being left in 133-degree car in Riverside

This was temperature reading after we saved puppy from hot car in downtown Riverside this morning. pic.twitter.com/Y9KkETsgEq — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) June 21, 2017

Registered Veterinary Technician Tonya Buenrostro comforts pup left inside hot car. Pup survived 133-degree temp. pic.twitter.com/Cb7ygzgJak — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) June 21, 2017

A 2-month-old puppy was rescued after being left inside a sweltering car in downtown Riverside on Wednesday.Two officers from the Riverside County Department of Animal Services saved the dog, a female pit bull mix.The temperature inside the vehicle was 133 degrees, said John Welsh, the department's public information officer.The owner, whose identity was not released, was cited, Welsh said.The dog received treatment from the department's veterinary services division.It was not immediately clear whether the dog was returned to the owner after the incident.