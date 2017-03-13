NEWS

Queen Mary in dire need of repairs due to age, report finds

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Queen Mary is a majestic ship with an incredible history, but now the vessel that survived a World War is in dire need of repair. (KABC)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The Queen Mary is a majestic ship with an incredible history, but now the vessel that survived a World War is in dire need of repair.

"We've got rust everywhere. We've got expansion joint problems. She's an old gal. There's just stuff falling apart everywhere," said Mary Rohrer, who is part of an independent group called Restore the Queen.

A new report found that there is extensive corrosion and infrastructure issues with the ship. The damage is serious enough that within the next 10 years, some internal areas could collapse, according to the report.

"I think it was painted over 25 years ago. They're constantly doing stuff. They have a basic maintenance plan for the ship, but you know most of what's been done is cosmetic," Rohrer said.

The report estimates it could cost somewhere between $235 million to $289 million to fix all the issues.

The company that now operates the lease, Urban Commons, said Monday that the team is "already in full swing making critical structural renovations and repairs to ensure the Queen Mary is well equipped for the next 80 years."

"The city and Urban Commons have put $23 million into the immediate repair of the most urgent issues of the boat," said John Keisler with the city of Long Beach.

To pay for all the expenses, the city said part of the long-term plan is to develop the area around the ship with shops and restaurants.

Keisler said the boat cannot support itself so that is why about 40 acres of the area around the ship will be renovated to generate revenue to continue preserving it.

Urban Commons said it is in the middle of a major renovation and will start work on the outside of the ship later this year.
Related Topics:
newsboatstourismdevelopmentLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes in Loma Linda
Northeast braces for massive late winter storm
Mom abandons toddler at Riverside Food 4 Less, police say
Man arrested on suspicion of trying to sodomize toddler at park
More News
Top Stories
Mom abandons toddler at Riverside Food 4 Less, police say
3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes in Loma Linda
Crews battle massive fire at recycling plant in Santa Fe Springs
14M to lose coverage under GOP health bill, analysts say
Man arrested on suspicion of trying to sodomize toddler at park
LAUSD to notify 1,600 administrators of possible layoffs
Texas teen charged with capital murder for theater shooting
Show More
Toll lanes to open on each side of 91 Fwy in Corona next week
Huntington Beach pizza parlor employee beaten
US retirees knit sweaters for winter chickens
SPONSORED: 4 easy ways to create social impact right now (+ 4 tools that can help)
'Aging into the Future' conference brings new tech to help seniors
More News
Top Video
How to see the 'super bloom' before time runs out
Crews battle massive fire at recycling plant in Santa Fe Springs
Huntington Beach pizza parlor employee beaten
Toll lanes to open on each side of 91 Fwy in Corona next week
More Video