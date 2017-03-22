NEWS

'Queen Mary Island' plans include ice climbing, zip lining

This artist rendering from Urban Commons shows the proposed Queen Mary Island. (Urban Commons)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The iconic Queen Mary in Long Beach would serve as the centerpiece of "Queen Mary Island," a $250 million entertainment complex proposed by developers.

Queen Mary Island would be an all-inclusive entertainment destination built on the 65 acres of waterfront land surrounding its namesake ship docked in Long Beach, according to plans released by Urban Commons, the real estate firm that operates the Queen Mary on a 56-year master lease from the city.

This artist rendering from Urban Commons shows the proposed Queen Mary Island.


The complex would include a 150,000-square-foot facility offering activities such as indoor ice climbing, surfing, skydiving, zip lining and a trampoline park, according to Urban Commons' plans.

Plans for Queen Mary Island were officially submitted on Wednesday to city leaders, who hope re-imagining the historic tourist attraction will provide a boost to its revenue stream and make it more economically viable going forward.

Developers said visitors will receive a fully immersive "island" experience, even getting to choose from several entry points by land, water and air. The complex will have a 2,400-foot long boardwalk, cafes and bars, retail shops, a 200-room hotel and an outdoor amphitheater.

This artist rendering from Urban Commons shows the proposed Queen Mary Island.


Multiple design elements would honor the luxury liner's glory years of the 1930s and 1940s, including a main lobby plaza off the freeway.

Urban Commons is collaborating with London-based Urban Legacies on the project, which still needs approval from the city and the California Coastal Commission.

(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
