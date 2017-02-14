NEWS

Rancho Cucamonga day care owner accused of child sex assault

A man who operated a day care out of his Rancho Cucamonga home was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man who operated a day care out of his Rancho Cucamonga home was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.

Jose Guzman, 41, was as arrested on Monday after the victim told her mother that she had been sexually assaulted.

Rancho Cucamonga police said Guzman and his wife ran Guzman/Villarial Family Child Care from their residence since 2012.

Investigators served a search warrant at the home while Guzman was being interviewed at the police station.

Based on collected evidence, detectives arrested Guzman on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd acts with a minor under 14 and sexual penetration by a foreign or unknown object.

It's unknown how many children the day care had been licensed to take care of. A neighbor told Eyewitness News that police were outside the home on Monday, directing parents to take their children to the police station.

"Due to the detailed investigation, we actually reached out to our specialized investigation detail, crimes against children, so they came in and assisted with the interviews with the children that were currently attending that day care," said Deputy Jacob Bailey with Rancho Cucamonga police.

Guzman was booked into the West Valley Detention Center, and his bail was set at $1 million.

Detectives believe there may be more victims. They are urging parents with children enrolled at the Guzman/Villarial Family Child Care to contact Rancho Cucamonga police at (909) 477-2800.
