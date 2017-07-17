NEWS

Rancho Cucamonga homeowner shoots knife-wielding burglar

A Rancho Cucamonga homeowner shot and wounded a thief who advanced at him with a knife, authorities said.

By ABC7.com staff
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
Deputies arrived at a home in the 5400 block of Carriage Place around 6:15 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of shots heard in the area.

The homeowner told deputies that he heard noises in his garage and went to investigate the sounds. When he entered his garage, he saw a suspect burglarizing his car.

The suspect got out of the car with a knife in hand and advanced toward the homeowner. That's when the homeowner drew a handgun and fired at the suspect, authorities said.

The suspect ran from the garage, and a car was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

While deputies were at the Carriage Place residence, dispatch was advised that a woman called from a home in Fontana to report that her adult son had been shot.

The son, identified as Eric Hartwick, was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies went to the Fontana residence to process Hartwick's car and also went to the hospital to collect evidence.

Investigators determined that Hartwick was the suspect involved in the Rancho Cucamonga burglary.

Hartwick was found to be on Post Community Release Supervision and was also in possession of narcotics, authorities said. He was expected to be booked upon release from the hospital.

If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department - Rancho Cucamonga Detective Division at (909)477-2800. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
