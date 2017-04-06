NEWS

Rare McLaren, Porsche race car parts stolen from OC motor sports business

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two men were caught on surveillance video using a stolen truck to steal a motor coach and trailer from Global Motorsports Group in Santa Ana. (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two men were caught on surveillance video using a stolen truck to steal a motor coach and trailer from Global Motorsports Group in Santa Ana.

"Those things are not easy to move, park and maneuver out of the back so not seeing it was a shock and I had to do a double take," owner James Sofronas said.

Sofronas said the thieves spent nearly half an hour at the performance tuning and race team operation. The total loss is nearly $1 million.

"We've recovered their motor coach, unfortunately it was stripped. Their trailer, unfortunately all the McLaren and Porsche parts were taken," Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

Those parts are what Sofronas is most frustrated about. They belong to his McLaren 570 GT4 race car, which is only one of about half a dozen in the U.S.

The expensive and extremely rare parts are causing headaches for the whole team as they prepare to have two cars race in this weekend's Long Beach Grand Prix. What is even worse is that they held an open house the day before the break-in.

"I'm inclined to think that maybe somebody was looking around a little bit longer and saw some opportunities to come in the next day and do what they did," Sofronas said.

Police are asking for help identifying the men. Sofronas is pleading for them to just bring the parts back.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.
Related Topics:
newsauto theftsurveillance videorace cartheftSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Transcript: Trump's remarks on US military strike on Syria
Eyewitness says Syrian military anticipated U.S. raid
Lawmakers react to strike on Syrian airfield
US launches military strike on Syrian air base
Clinton called for strikes against Syrian airfields
More News
Top Stories
US launches missile strike in Syria
CA Legislature passes Gov. Brown's $52B plan to fix roads, hike gas taxes
After rejection, man punches woman in Riverside garage, police say
Man wanted in sexual battery of Torrance mall employee
Drunk driving simulation shows students aftermath, consequences
$50K reward offered in Pico-Union stabbing death of homeless woman
Man charged in hit-and-run death of LA 5 year old pleads not guilty
Show More
Trio at large after armed home-invasion robbery in Whittier
Woman recalls previously deported offender trying to break into home
Toxic pregnancy stress may lead to child behavioral issues
Get paid $16K to lie in bed and do nothing
Cool Kid Dan Ta teaches financial literacy
More News
Top Video
US launches missile strike in Syria
CA Legislature passes Gov. Brown's $52B plan to fix roads, hike gas taxes
Drunk driving simulation shows students aftermath, consequences
$50K reward offered in Pico-Union stabbing death of homeless woman
More Video