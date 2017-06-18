  • BREAKING NEWS Suspect leads police on slow-speed chase in West LA - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Reckless driver surrenders after chase through Orange County

A chase suspect comes to a stop at a field near the 405 Freeway in Westminster after a pursuit on Sunday, June 18, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
A chase suspect surrendered to police after he led authorities on a reckless chase through the Orange County area on Sunday.

The maroon-colored sedan, who police said was stolen, traveled at high speeds, running red lights and nearly striking vehicles on surface streets. At one point, the driver was close to hitting pedestrians at a crosswalk, as well as a motor officer nearby.

Police called off the hour-long chase for a period of time to track the suspect from the air, but continued shortly after.

The suspect traveled on several freeways, including the 5, 73, 55 and 405, through the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Buena Park and Irvine.

After two hours, the chase came to a stop near the 405 Freeway at Valley View Boulevard in Westminster. The suspect drove into a field, where the vehicle appeared stuck.

After a brief standoff with police, an officer approached the sedan and busted open the passenger side window.

The suspect surrendered soon after and was taken into custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newspolice chaseOrange CountyCosta MesaAnaheim
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
London police investigating incident of collision with pedestrians
Suspected 'honey oil' lab found after South El Monte fire
Casualties reported after vehicle strikes people near London mosque
2 Navy sailors from San Diego County killed in Japan crash
More News
Top Stories
Casualties reported after vehicle strikes people near London mosque
2 Navy sailors from San Diego County killed in Japan crash
Over 200 firefighters battling brush fire near Moreno Valley
2 killed, 3 hurt when SUV plows into Yorba Linda home
3-year-old CA girl dies during dental procedure
At least 2 killed in Mali terror attack
Suspected 'honey oil' lab found after South El Monte fire
Show More
U.S. shoots down Syrian fighter jet over Syria
Castaic wildfire burns 1,000 acres; 10 percent contained
Bodies of missing US Navy sailors found inside destroyer
Beyonce reportedly gives birth to twins; no official confirmation yet
Woman dies in Montebello shooting while trying to hit officer with car
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos