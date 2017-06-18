Reckless driver surrenders after chase through Orange County

A chase suspect surrendered to police after he led authorities on a reckless chase through the Orange County area on Sunday.The maroon-colored sedan, who police said was stolen, traveled at high speeds, running red lights and nearly striking vehicles on surface streets. At one point, the driver was close to hitting pedestrians at a crosswalk, as well as a motor officer nearby.Police called off the hour-long chase for a period of time to track the suspect from the air, but continued shortly after.The suspect traveled on several freeways, including the 5, 73, 55 and 405, through the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Buena Park and Irvine.After two hours, the chase came to a stop near the 405 Freeway at Valley View Boulevard in Westminster. The suspect drove into a field, where the vehicle appeared stuck.After a brief standoff with police, an officer approached the sedan and busted open the passenger side window.The suspect surrendered soon after and was taken into custody.