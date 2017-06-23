There will be grief at the Redondo Union High School graduation on Friday as students honor their classmate Ryse Williams, who died of a rare form of cancer just one day before the ceremony.Williams was a star high school basketball player who signed his letter of intent to play at Loyola Marymount University.He died from a rare, aggressive form of cancer that was in his lungs and liver and had reached stage four.A memorial was set up at his school.His coach said Williams only began feeling sick about a month ago with a chest cold that wouldn't go away, so he kept training.The teen was hospitalized a little more than a week ago, didn't respond to chemotherapy and passed away.