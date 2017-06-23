NEWS

Redondo Beach basketball player dies of cancer day before graduation

By ABC7.com staff
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
There will be grief at the Redondo Union High School graduation on Friday as students honor their classmate Ryse Williams, who died of a rare form of cancer just one day before the ceremony.

Williams was a star high school basketball player who signed his letter of intent to play at Loyola Marymount University.

He died from a rare, aggressive form of cancer that was in his lungs and liver and had reached stage four.

A memorial was set up at his school.

His coach said Williams only began feeling sick about a month ago with a chest cold that wouldn't go away, so he kept training.

The teen was hospitalized a little more than a week ago, didn't respond to chemotherapy and passed away.
