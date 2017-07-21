NEWS

Downey rehab center helps paralyzed 6-year-old be a kid again

Willie Young III, also known as Three, is shown during an interview with Eyewitness News on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (KABC)

By
DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) --
A rehabilitation center is helping a boy who was shot and paralyzed from the chest down in January progress faster than doctors thought was possible.

The staff at Rancho Los Amigos Rehabilitation Center in Downey assists patients like Willie Young III, also known as "Three," with physical therapy, occupational therapy, recreational therapy and more. Employees are helping to teach "Three" how to be a kid again.

"He was active before, he's going to be active again, so that's the fun part because we get to do that as a team," said recreation therapist Julie Helgren.

MORE: Boy, 6, shot in Inglewood, paralyzed from the chest down

"Three" was paralyzed after being shot outside a family gathering at his home in Inglewood on Jan. 7. Four shots were fired that night, and the only one hit was the youngest one there.

"Three's" parents are being treated by Rancho as well, even if they do not fully realize it.

"Thinking back then, I didn't think this was possible, but it is," said Eureka Young, "Three's" mother

Rancho Los Amigos gets about 100 new patients each year. The facility wants to increase that number. They said they reached out to the Department of Veterans Affairs to get vets admitted as patients for the same treatment and results as young "Three."

"Now, it's not even about the disability as much as it is finding the things he wants to do," said Willie Young Jr., "Three's" father.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsshootingchildrendisabilityDowneyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Teens who recorded drowning man won't be charged in death
Police arrest man for alleged sexual assaults in Beverly Hills
Suspect in fatal Lancaster hit-and-run crash turns himself in
Protesters shout down Minneapolis mayor in wake of fatal shooting of bride-to-be
More News
Top Stories
Police arrest man for alleged sexual assaults in Beverly Hills
'Angel shot' may help protect women at SoCal bars
Suspect in fatal Lancaster hit-and-run crash turns himself in
Local Youth of the Year return from unforgettable China trip
VIDEO: Customer takes on armed robber at CA Starbucks
Jimmy Kimmel posts first photo of his newborn on social media
Family of man killed in Huntington Beach OIS files lawsuit
LAPD's Swing-A-Thon event helps teach kids to say no to crime
Show More
Natural History Museum exhibit focuses on famous P-22 cougar
Minneapolis PD chief resigns in wake of officer shooting
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood perform at The Forum
Suspects sought in brazen Ontario food court robberies
Neighborhood determined to solve 2-year-old murder
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos