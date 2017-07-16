A reportedly armed man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex in Moreno Valley Saturday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.Around 6:30 p.m., police were called to a complex in the 12600 block of Memorial Way over calls regarding a family dispute. The suspect's family had called authorities themselves to report that he was armed, according to deputy Mike Vasquez of the sheriff's department.An officer-involved shooting occurred and sheriff's officials confirmed the suspect was shot and killed.Authorities did not immediately release more information on what led to the officer-involved shooting or further details regarding the family dispute.Witnesses said they heard a lot of gunfire in the complex, which is often quiet and peaceful."We were sitting on our patio and we heard roughly six shots. As soon as we heard that, we knew it wasn't fireworks so we came out running to the front," Shawn Bader said. "That's when we looked over to the right and saw the police on the third floor performing CPR. It didn't look good."Witnesses also said there was heavy police activity before the gunshots rang out.The investigation was ongoing.