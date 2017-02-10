Reportedly suicidal man surrenders after Simi Valley barricade

A man described as possibly suicidal surrendered peacefully to police after barricading himself in a vehicle in Simi Valley.The incident started shortly before 10 a.m. Friday when the man's mother called police, telling them that her 35-year-old son indicated he was going to kill himself.The mother told police her son was driving, and that she was following behind him in her own car.The man, whose name was being withheld, began driving recklessly, and multiple witnesses alerted police. The man stopped his car in a small roadway between two car dealerships on First Street. Responding officers enclosed the man on the roadway, preventing him from driving further.Due to reports of the man possibly being in possession of a knife, SWAT officers, a crisis negotiation team and the Ventura County Mental Health team were at the scene asking him to exit his car. He finally surrendered peacefully at about 2 p.m. and was taken into custody, police said.No injuries were reported in the incident. The man was set to be transported for a medical evaluation, according to authorities.