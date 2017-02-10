NEWS

Reportedly suicidal man surrenders after Simi Valley barricade

EMBED </>More News Videos

A man described as possibly suicidal surrendered peacefully to police after barricading himself in a vehicle in Simi Valley. (KABC)

By
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
A man described as possibly suicidal surrendered peacefully to police after barricading himself in a vehicle in Simi Valley.

The incident started shortly before 10 a.m. Friday when the man's mother called police, telling them that her 35-year-old son indicated he was going to kill himself.

The mother told police her son was driving, and that she was following behind him in her own car.

The man, whose name was being withheld, began driving recklessly, and multiple witnesses alerted police. The man stopped his car in a small roadway between two car dealerships on First Street. Responding officers enclosed the man on the roadway, preventing him from driving further.

Due to reports of the man possibly being in possession of a knife, SWAT officers, a crisis negotiation team and the Ventura County Mental Health team were at the scene asking him to exit his car. He finally surrendered peacefully at about 2 p.m. and was taken into custody, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The man was set to be transported for a medical evaluation, according to authorities.
Related Topics:
newsbarricadebarricaded mansuicideSimi ValleyVentura County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Considering 'Brand New' Executive Order After Court Setback
LA officials warn of scams targeting immigrants amid policy fears
Key Takeaways from Ruling on Trump's Immigration Order
Virginia Adds Another Challenge to Travel Ban
More News
Top Stories
Immigration raids net 160 arrests throughout SoCal, ICE says
Slow-moving storm brings rain to SoCal Friday
LA officials warn of scams targeting immigrants amid policy fears
Whittier man arrested for sextortion of teens on Kik app, deputies say
Trump considering new executive order after travel ban halted
Tattoo removal chain patients out hundreds of dollars after clinics close
'Person of interest' located in Long Beach attacks targeting elderly
Show More
'Thought it was a nightmare': Mount Baldy crash survivor recalls harrowing rescue
Immigrant families fear separation, deportations under new administration
WWII Marine veteran receives Purple Heart 70 years later
Betsy DeVos' first public school visit met with protests
Teacher makes special chairs to help students w/ autism, sensory issues
More News
Top Video
Immigration raids net 160 arrests throughout SoCal, ICE says
Tattoo removal chain patients out hundreds of dollars after clinics close
Trump considering new executive order after travel ban halted
'Thought it was a nightmare': Mount Baldy crash survivor recalls harrowing rescue
More Video