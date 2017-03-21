  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Reward to be announced in murder of Bellflower woman shot in front of her son, mother

(L) Antowan Parker, 27, is seen in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. (R) Kenia Buckner, 26, is seen in a photo provided by a friend.

By ABC7.com staff
BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities on Tuesday are expected to announce a $5,000 reward in the January killing of a 26-year-old Bellflower woman who was shot and killed in front of her young son and her mother.

Antowan Parker Jr., 27, has been sought since he allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend Kenia Buckner at her apartment in the 16200 block of Cornuta Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Buckner, a nursing student and mother of three, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Buckner's mother and the victim's 10-year-old son were present when the boy's father opened fire multiple times with a handgun in the Jan. 16 incident, investigators said. The weapon was not recovered.

Members of Buckner's family are expected to join sheriff's homicide detectives and the mayor of Bellflower at a Tuesday morning news conference to discuss the case.

Parker, who has remained at large for more than two months, should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. He is described as black, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with brown eyes, black braided hair and a tattoo on the front of his neck.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
