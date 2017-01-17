A Riverside fifth-grader created a so-called "kill list" containing fellow students' names, which has parents in the area alarmed.The principal of Lake Mathews Elementary School said in a statement that law enforcement was contacted about the incident last Thursday, when the student reportedly showed peers a "kill list" containing other students' names.Principal Pamela Williams said appropriate steps were taken to hold the student accountable, though she did not specify what that entailed.Williams added that procedures were in place to monitor and support students who exhibit such behavior."The well-being and safety of our students is central to our mission at Lake Mathews Elementary, and we are confident that the steps we have taken support this mission," the statement read.However, some parents told Eyewitness News they feel that not enough is being done about the incident, so they're keeping their children home until further action is taken.