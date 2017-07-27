NEWS

Riverside councilman resigns amid allegations he choked 2 women in Arizona

EMBED </>More Videos

A Riverside councilman abruptly resigned citing health reasons not long after he was arrested on suspicion of choking two women in Arizona. (KABC)

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A Riverside councilman abruptly resigned citing health reasons not long after he was arrested on suspicion of choking two women in Arizona.

Councilman John Burnard, 52, was arrested in Lake Havasu.

During a council meeting, Mayor Rusty Bailey said he received a letter from Burnard that said he had resigned from his post on the city council effective Aug. 8

In that letter, Burnard cited health reasons for his abrupt departure, stating "for the sake of my family and the improvement of my physical health, I must step down from the city council."

The resignation comes weeks after he was accused of choking two women. Burnard, who represents Ward 7 in the city, has not attended a city council meeting since his arrest.

A redacted police report, which protects the identities of the victims, lays out how a night in Lake Havasu turned violent.

The first victim accuses Burnard of becoming jealous after she hugged a friend. She said she left a bar, but later called Burnard to pick her up. Then the two began to argue outside of a home.

That's when he allegedly began choking her until she blacked out, according to the report. The second victim said she tried to step in and was also allegedly choked.

Despite Burnard's abrupt resignation, city leaders stepped in to fill the void.

Eyewitness News reached out to Burnard for comment, but had not heard back. City leaders have 60 days to appoint someone to fill the councilman's spot until June 2019 or hold a special election.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsarrestchokingdomestic violenceArizonaRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Boy Scouts chief apologizes for Trump's politically charged speech
Company orders worldwide thrill ride shutdown after Ohio State Fair accident
Ohio State Fair reopens after 18-year-old's death, rides closed
No changes in military transgender policy for now, top US general says
Sessions says it hasn't been the 'best week' amid Trump criticism
More News
Top Stories
Suspect barricaded in Hollywood motel after shots fired call
Marine K-9 with cancer gets tear-filled farewell
3 killed in head-on crash on 101 Freeway in Ventura
Corporate manslaughter possible in UK high-rise fire
Bieber strikes paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
Pet of the Week: 6-month-old terrier mix named Ellie
State Dept. warns travelers of possibly tainted alcohol in Mexico
USC president says new protocols to be made amid former dean drug allegations
Show More
Jeff Bezos is the new richest person in the world
Company orders worldwide thrill ride shutdown after Ohio State Fair accident
Twin toddlers drown after pulled from backyard pool
DTLA Metro station fire disrupting train service
Deputies chase stolen-car suspects from Compton to Anaheim
More News
Top Video
3 killed in head-on crash on 101 Freeway in Ventura
Marine K-9 with cancer gets tear-filled farewell
Pet of the Week: 6-month-old terrier mix named Ellie
Corporate manslaughter possible in UK high-rise fire
More Video