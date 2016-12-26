Riverside man free on bail after alleged pit-bull killing

You need Flash to watch this video.

Suspect Rudy Jesus Barajas, 30, of Riverside, is accused of slitting the throat of his neighbor's pit bull shortly after the dog killed his poodle. (Riverside PD / Carina Garcia)