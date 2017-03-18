Riverside police seize guns, drugs, cash after pursuit

Evidence seized by Riverside police from two suspects on Friday, March 17, 2017 included drugs, guns and cash.

Riverside police seized an assault rifle, heroin and meth after arresting two men following a chase on Friday.The incident started as an investigation into a vehicle burglary around noon Friday.Officers found a vehicle matching the suspect's in the 5500 block of Dewey Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene with police and a chopper overhead following, and the suspect threw items out of the car as he fled, officials said.The car eventually stopped and officers arrested Alex Grajeda, 58, for felony evading and possession of narcotics for sales.Detectives later obtained a search warrant for the home and seized an assault rifle, handgun, heroin, methamphetamine, and cash. They arrested Manuel Quiroz, 47, for felony charges that included possessing narcotics for sales, being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of an illegal assault weapon.