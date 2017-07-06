An overnight armed-robbery spree ended with two suspects in custody and at least half a dozen victims.Los Angeles police said the driver of a black Prius and passenger robbed a man and several others between 11 p.m. Wednesday and midnight. The passenger, a young man, jumped out while armed with a sawed-off shotgun and demanded valuables from victims."I was scared and I fully believe he was ready to kill me, so I was ready to give him whatever he needed," said one victim, who did not want to be identified.At least eight victims were targeted, police said, but they believe there may have been more.The robbery victim ABC7 spoke to said there is only one way to behave in a situation like this."I'm from New York. I've seen this before, so just give him everything he needs," he added. "I recommend everyone else do the same."Police eventually caught up to the Prius and after refusing to pull over, the driver led officers on a lengthy, high-speed chase.The Prius crashed in the city of Orange. Detectives said the passenger and driver of the car tried to run before they were captured by police. The suspected robbers were identified as Christopher Taylor and Leonor Chanchavac, according to authorities.There was an Uber sticker on the Prius but detectives don't know whether that was from a previous owner or whether one of the suspects was a driver.Police also did not recover the sawed-off shotgun or several canvas bags. They think the items were thrown out during the chase.