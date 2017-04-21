NEWS

Ruptured water main creates massive geyser, damages vehicles in Mid-City

EMBED </>More News Videos

A ruptured water main resulted in a sinkhole and massive geyser that damaged several vehicles early Friday morning on a street in Mid-City. (RMG News)

By
MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A ruptured water main resulted in a sinkhole and massive geyser that damaged several vehicles early Friday morning on a street in Mid-City.

The incident was reported at 1:51 a.m. in the 1600 block of Bronson Avenue, prompting a response from the Los Angeles Fire Department, Department of Water and Power, and Department of Transportation.

Water from the broken pipe soared about 20 feet into the air, then rained down along with gravel and other debris onto nearby vehicles.


"I got shocked," said Oscar Medina, whose Honda Accord was severely damaged. "You wake up and you want to go to work, and you find your vehicle destroyed.

Local residents on Bronson lost water service as LADWP crews worked to address the incident.
Related Topics:
newswater main breakMid-CityLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump nominates Scott Brown amid Fox News misconduct allegations
Hospitalized George H.W. Bush gets 'big morale boost'
Fund launched for child of NYC firefighter amid investigation
ISIS claims responsibility for Paris attack that killed police officer, wounded 2
More News
Top Stories
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in Woodland Hills
Hundreds of trucks stuck at Port of Long Beach after power outage
OC couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, DA says
Fund launched for child of NYC firefighter amid investigation
Sen. Kamala Harris concerned about cuts to technical education
Thousands swarm Compton Best Buy to meet Kendrick Lamar
Police try to 'trap' pot smokers with Cheetos and video games
Show More
3 LA parks vying for a $20K grant for improvements
Complex provides homes for 31 families in need in South LA
Santa Ana police chief resigns to take other position
VIDEO: Semitruck drags car on 15 Freeway after crash in Cajon Pass
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
More News
Top Video
Fund launched for child of NYC firefighter amid investigation
OC couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, DA says
Thousands swarm Compton Best Buy to meet Kendrick Lamar
Advocacy group pushes for less restrictions on pot at federal level
More Video