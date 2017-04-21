A muddy mess in MidCity after a water main ruptures. Details at #abc7 pic.twitter.com/MVdTk4fkR2 — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) April 21, 2017

A ruptured water main resulted in a sinkhole and massive geyser that damaged several vehicles early Friday morning on a street in Mid-City.The incident was reported at 1:51 a.m. in the 1600 block of Bronson Avenue, prompting a response from the Los Angeles Fire Department, Department of Water and Power, and Department of Transportation.Water from the broken pipe soared about 20 feet into the air, then rained down along with gravel and other debris onto nearby vehicles."I got shocked," said Oscar Medina, whose Honda Accord was severely damaged. "You wake up and you want to go to work, and you find your vehicle destroyed.Local residents on Bronson lost water service as LADWP crews worked to address the incident.