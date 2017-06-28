NEWS

Los Angeles Fashion District salesman, 24, shot to death

EMBED </>More Videos

A 24-year-old salesman was shot to death in the Fashion District, where he worked. Now, police are searching for his killer.

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 24-year-old salesman was shot to death in the Fashion District, where he worked. Now, police are searching for his killer.

Fredis Mejia was standing on the sidewalk in the 400 block of North Coronado Street on June 9 around 8:40 p.m. when he was shot multiple times, Los Angeles police said.

The suspect or suspects then took off on foot in an unknown direction.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene of the shooting, where Mejia was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Mejia worked in the Fashion District and did not have any gang affiliation.

If you have any information about this crime, you're urged to contact Detective Martinez at (213) 484-3642 or Detective Chung at (213) 484-3643.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsman shotdeadly shootinglapdlos angeles fire departmentsearchDowntown LAFashion DistrictLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump to visit France on Bastille Day
2 hit, killed by Amtrak train in Washington, DC
4 hurt, 1 critically, in crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys
Mom dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend
More News
Top Stories
Clippers trade Chris Paul to Rockets in multiplayer deal
4 hurt, 1 critically, in crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys
Dodger, Angel fans brawl during Freeway Series opener
Paddington bear creator Michael Bond dies at 91
LA County website hacked, planted with pro-ISIS messages
Mom dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend
Highland fire burns 900 acres; closures, evacuations lifted
Show More
Dolphins spotted swimming near surfers
Local Youth of the Year nominees head to China
Time cover of Trump in his golf clubs is fake
Rory Feek to perform for first time since wife died
Alleged AK-47 Bandit arrest a relief to Chino PD
More News
Top Video
4 hurt, 1 critically, in crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys
Mom dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend
LA County website hacked, planted with pro-ISIS messages
Highland fire burns 900 acres; closures, evacuations lifted
More Video