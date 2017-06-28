A 24-year-old salesman was shot to death in the Fashion District, where he worked. Now, police are searching for his killer.Fredis Mejia was standing on the sidewalk in the 400 block of North Coronado Street on June 9 around 8:40 p.m. when he was shot multiple times, Los Angeles police said.The suspect or suspects then took off on foot in an unknown direction.Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene of the shooting, where Mejia was pronounced dead.Investigators said Mejia worked in the Fashion District and did not have any gang affiliation.If you have any information about this crime, you're urged to contact Detective Martinez at (213) 484-3642 or Detective Chung at (213) 484-3643.