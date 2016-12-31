A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy has been arrested for allegedly having an unlawful sexual relationship with a teenage member of the agency's Explorer program.David Israel Ceballos, 34, was taken into custody Friday evening and booked on charges of sexual intercourse with a minor and sexual penetration with a foreign object on a minor, according to a news release. His bail was set at $100,000.An investigation indicated Ceballos, a 14-year sheriff's department veteran assigned to the Fontana station, initially developed an off-duty relationship with the female victim when she was 17 years old.The victim, now 18, was not assigned to the same station as the suspect, whom she met at an Explorer Scouts event in mid-2016, authorities said. Ceballos was an Explorer Coordinator.There were no other known victims, according to the sheriff's statement, adding that the criminal investigation was ongoing.Ceballos has been placed on leave pending a separate administrative investigation, in accordance with state law, authorities said."This case came to light from other Explorer Scouts who did the right thing by reporting the conduct to a Deputy who was an Explorer Advisor," the news release said.