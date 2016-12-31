  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

San Bernardino County deputy arrested for alleged sexual relationship with teen Explorer Scout

David Ceballos, a 34-year-old San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy, is seen in a booking photo after his arrest Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

By ABC7.com staff
REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) --
A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy has been arrested for allegedly having an unlawful sexual relationship with a teenage member of the agency's Explorer program.

David Israel Ceballos, 34, was taken into custody Friday evening and booked on charges of sexual intercourse with a minor and sexual penetration with a foreign object on a minor, according to a news release. His bail was set at $100,000.

An investigation indicated Ceballos, a 14-year sheriff's department veteran assigned to the Fontana station, initially developed an off-duty relationship with the female victim when she was 17 years old.

The victim, now 18, was not assigned to the same station as the suspect, whom she met at an Explorer Scouts event in mid-2016, authorities said. Ceballos was an Explorer Coordinator.

There were no other known victims, according to the sheriff's statement, adding that the criminal investigation was ongoing.

Ceballos has been placed on leave pending a separate administrative investigation, in accordance with state law, authorities said.

"This case came to light from other Explorer Scouts who did the right thing by reporting the conduct to a Deputy who was an Explorer Advisor," the news release said.
Related Topics:
newschild sex assaultsex abuse against childrensex crimesan bernardino county sheriff's departmentSan Bernardino CountyRedlands
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Tweets New Year's Wishes, 'Including to My Many Enemies'
Suspect in Pa. state trooper's death shot and killed in encounter
Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Pennsylvania Officer Shot Dead: Police
Happy 2017! See New Year's Eve celebrations around the world
More News
Top Stories
DTLA's Grand Park to host thousands for New Year's Eve celebration
Another round of rain expected to hit SoCal on NYE
Suspect in Pa. state trooper's death shot and killed in encounter
Sutter Brown, Calfornia's 'first dog,' has died at 13
21 rescued after Knott's Berry Farm ride stops midway
Family describes scene after man killed when truck crashes into home
Phone case shaped like gun causes scare in Alhambra
Show More
'Thought I was going to die': OC sexual assault victim recalls attack
Investigation underway after possible human remains found in Mt. Baldy
Toddler receives special Christmas gift at father's gravesite
Man with flu-like symptoms had life-threatening disease
Man kills 16-year-old girl after he can't pay for sex, officials say
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos