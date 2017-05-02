A deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department accidentally shot himself during a training exercise Tuesday morning, according to officials.The sheriff's department confirmed to Eyewitness News that a deputy accidentally shot himself at the Frank Bland Regional Training Center located at 18901 Institution Rd. at about 10 a.m.Deputies said the accident happened as special enforcement and SWAT members were conducting their weekly training.Authorities said the open-air movement training exercise didn't involve shooting, though it was taking place on the long-rifle range.The sheriff's department said a deputy was attempting to reholster his gun when he shot himself in the leg."During this exercise a deputy had to reholster his handgun and during that process a negligent discharge occurred. He suffered a gunshot wound to his lower extremities," said Cindy Bachman, a spokesperson for the sheriff's department.The deputy was rushed to the hospital and listed in stable condition.Officials originally stated that a deputy had shot another deputy on accident, but later clarified a deputy had shot himself.