2 killed, 2 injured after shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino

A shooting erupted at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino Monday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
Two adults were killed and two others, possibly students, were injured in a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino.

WATCH LIVE: Latest on school shooting in San Bernardino on ABC7 at 11 a.m.

The shooting, which San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted was a murder-suicide, happened inside a classroom at North Park Elementary School in the 5300 block of North H Street.

Burguan said two adults were killed, and two others, believed to be students, were hospitalized in unknown condition.



The gunman was reported to be "down," and the threat has been contained, officials said. The school was on lockdown until further notice.

A mother is frantic after her child sent her text messages that a shooting occurred at their elementary school in San Bernardino on Monday.


Hillside Elementary School and Cajon High School were on a precautionary lockdown as emergency crews responded to aid the victims.



Students at North Park Elementary were being escorted to Cajon High School for safety and pick-up from parents.
A mother of a student at a San Bernardino elementary school becomes emotional as she searches for her child following a shooting at the campus on Monday.


Cal State University, San Bernardino earlier stated it was serving as an evacuation location but San Bernardino police later confirmed students will be released to their guardians only at Cajon High School.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
