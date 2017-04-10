Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1856586" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother is frantic after her child sent her text messages that a shooting occurred at their elementary school in San Bernardino on Monday.

There are two wounded, possible students. Taken to local hospitals, condition unknown — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1856571" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother of a student at a San Bernardino elementary school becomes emotional as she searches for her child following a shooting at the campus on Monday.

Two adults were killed and two others, possibly students, were injured in a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino.The shooting, which San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted was a murder-suicide, happened inside a classroom at North Park Elementary School in the 5300 block of North H Street.Burguan said two adults were killed, and two others, believed to be students, were hospitalized in unknown condition.The gunman was reported to be "down," and the threat has been contained, officials said. The school was on lockdown until further notice.Hillside Elementary School and Cajon High School were on a precautionary lockdown as emergency crews responded to aid the victims.Students at North Park Elementary were being escorted to Cajon High School for safety and pick-up from parents.Cal State University, San Bernardino earlier stated it was serving as an evacuation location but San Bernardino police later confirmed students will be released to their guardians only at Cajon High School.