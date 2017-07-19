NEWS

San Diego border crossing with Tijuana to close for days in fall

File images show a Mexico border crossing.

By ABC7.com staff
SAN DIEGO (KABC) --
Prepare for a traffic nightmare at San Diego's bustling border crossing this fall.

Cars won't be allowed to enter Tijuana through San Ysidro for more than two days in September.

The closure will start at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 and will last until noon on Monday, Sept. 25.

The 57-hour border closure is part of a plan to realign a portion of the 5 Freeway.

It's the final phase of the $741 million expansion of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, which is the busiest border crossing in the Western Hemisphere.

Vehicle traffic into Mexico will be rerouted to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
