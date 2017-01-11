A high school teacher in San Pedro was arrested for possessing child pornography, according to officials.The Los Angeles Police Department said Daniel O'Connell, a physics teacher at Mary Star of the Sea High School, was taken into custody on Tuesday.Investigators said they received information that O'Connell was having inappropriate contact with minors he met on a math tutoring website.In a letter to parents, Mary Star of the Sea High School officials said they were fully cooperating with police in their investigation."At this time, the police have indicated that Mr. O'Connell's alleged activities do not involve any students at Mary Star of the Sea High School nor did they take place on the Mary Star campus," the letter from Rita Dever, the school's principal, stated in part.O'Connell was being held on $20,000 bond.Anyone with additional information or who believes there may be additional victims was urged to contact Lt. Andrea Grossman with the LAPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at (562) 624-4027.