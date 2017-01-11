  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

Mary Star of the Sea High School teacher arrested for child porn, LAPD says

Officials said Daniel O'Connell, a physics teacher at Mary Star of the Sea High School in San Pedro, was arrested for possessing child pornography on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A high school teacher in San Pedro was arrested for possessing child pornography, according to officials.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Daniel O'Connell, a physics teacher at Mary Star of the Sea High School, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Investigators said they received information that O'Connell was having inappropriate contact with minors he met on a math tutoring website.

In a letter to parents, Mary Star of the Sea High School officials said they were fully cooperating with police in their investigation.

"At this time, the police have indicated that Mr. O'Connell's alleged activities do not involve any students at Mary Star of the Sea High School nor did they take place on the Mary Star campus," the letter from Rita Dever, the school's principal, stated in part.

O'Connell was being held on $20,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information or who believes there may be additional victims was urged to contact Lt. Andrea Grossman with the LAPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at (562) 624-4027.
Related Topics:
newschild pornographylapdteacher arrestedteacherSan PedroLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Anonymous threat to Loyola High School deemed not credible
1 horse euthanized, 2 others injured after big rig crash in Redlands
Girl, 5, sexually assaulted in Fullerton; suspect on the run
ANALYSIS: 6 Takeaways From Donald Trump's Wild Press Conference
Republicans Disagree on Details in Push to Repeal and Replace Obamacare
More News
Top Stories
Girl, 5, sexually assaulted in Fullerton; suspect on the run
Donald Trump denies, denounces reports of Russian ties
Cold front brings steady moderate-to-heavy rain to Southland
Anonymous threat to Loyola High School deemed not credible
1 horse euthanized, 2 others injured after big rig crash in Redlands
New Mexico girl was raped, strangled on 10th birthday, autopsy says
Much-needed SoCal rain creates muddy mess in foothills
Show More
Firefighters extinguish inferno at commercial building in Chinatown
Presidential inaugurations through the years
President Obama delivers farewell address in Chicago
'Hidden Figures' screened for 10K female students in LA
Neighbors trying to help Pico-Union elderly woman in deplorable conditions
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos