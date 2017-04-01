NEWS

San Pedro teen baseball player brutally beaten up walking friend home after game

EMBED </>More News Videos

The mother and aunt of a 15-year-old junior varsity baseball player are hoping the suspects who brutally beat up the teen come forward. (KABC)

By
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
The mother and aunt of a 15-year-old junior varsity baseball player are hoping the suspects who brutally beat up the teen come forward.

"He's just a kid. I just feel like how could somebody do this to him? He's my son. How could you leave my son laying in an alley face down?" Charlene Douthit said.

Evan Jimenez, who plays for San Pedro High School, walked a female friend home after a game Thursday night. When they were walking near the area of 2nd and Bandini streets, two men suddenly approached Evan, according to family members.

"They approached him and asked him where he was from. He said that he wasn't from anywhere. A Hispanic guy pushed him and my nephew fell and got back up. Then the Hispanic guy grabbed a bottle from the floor and hit him in the face with it," aunt Debra Alvarado said.

The suspects fled the scene after beating him up. Friends arrived and rushed the unconscious teen to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. His family cannot understand why anyone would attack him.

"He's a fighter. He's going to be fine. It might take a long time, but he's going to make it," Douthit said.

There have been small improvements in Evan's condition, but he remains hospitalized and his mother has not left his side.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for his medical expenses, you can donate by going to gofundme.com/evans-medical-expensesrecover-fund.

No suspects have been arrested in the case. Anyone who may have witnessed the attack or has information on the suspects is urged to come forward and contact police.
Related Topics:
newsbeatingteenagerbaseballhigh school sportshigh schoolathletesexclusiveSan PedroLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
193 dead, 220 missing in Colombia after rivers overflow
Former National Security Adviser Flynn didn't initially disclose Russia speeches
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner worth up to $740 million
U.S-led Coalition strikes against ISIS have killed 229 civilians: Pentagon report
More News
Top Stories
Family raises money to find cure for toddler w/ childhood Alzheimer's
Hollywood standoff ends with possibly armed man in custody
Some EpiPens recalled over potential defect
193 dead, 220 missing in Colombia after rivers overflow
Mississippi St shocks UConn in Final Four
Immigrant Youth Coalition demonstrators rally in Boyle Heights
Yorba Linda dog park might be named after Nixon's 'Checkers'
Show More
Fiancé arrested after shooting at woman's attempted abductors
2 wounded by gunfire in Pacoima alley
La Verne officers recount rescuing elderly victims from house fire
Terror groups may have acquired airport screening equipment
Bike repair shop fighting on to stay at USC campus
More News
Top Video
Family raises money to find cure for toddler w/ childhood Alzheimer's
Yorba Linda dog park might be named after Nixon's 'Checkers'
Police say 1 gang likely 'flocking' celebrity homes in LA
ABC7 Pay It Forward: Single mom with autistic son surprised with $500
More Video