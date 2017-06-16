NEWS

Santa Ana burglary suspect pulled down from store ceiling by police

EMBED </>More Videos

A burglary suspect was taken into custody after being pulled from the ceiling of a 7-Eleven store in Santa Ana. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A burglary suspect was taken into custody after being pulled from the ceiling of a 7-Eleven store in Santa Ana.

Workers at the convenience store in the 2700 block of Old McFadden Avenue called 911 about 11 p.m. Thursday after the suspect locked himself in the break room.

By the time police got there, he'd climbed up into the ceiling, police said. Officers grabbed him and pulled him down after he busted through some ceiling tiles in the middle of the store.

Police said the suspect had ran to the 7-Eleven after breaking into several apartments nearby.

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody for burglary.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsburglary7-ElevenarrestviralSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Scalise's vital signs have 'stabilized,' hospital 'encouraged' by 'improvement' in last 36 hours
Minnesota officer acquitted in shooting of Philando Castile
Doctor says Rep. Scalise's vital signs stable
Woman found guilty in texting suicide trial was 'reckless,' judge says
Minnesota cop acquitted in Philando Castile shooting
More News
Top Stories
Federal officials conducting raids across Southern California
Minnesota cop acquitted in Philando Castile shooting
Doctor says Rep. Scalise's vital signs stable
Trump says he is 'canceling' Obama-era Cuba deal
Funeral honors firefighter killed in DTLA ladder accident
Woman who texted boyfriend to kill himself guilty of manslaughter
South LA gunman in custody after shootout with police
Show More
Adam West honored with Bat-signal display at LA City Hall
Amazon buying Whole Foods in $13.7 billion deal
Kidnapping suspect in standoff with police on Sylmar roof arrested
What's the best advice you ever got from your dad?
The best beaches in the U.S. ranked
More News
Top Video
Doctor says Rep. Scalise's vital signs stable
Federal officials conducting raids across Southern California
Funeral honors firefighter killed in DTLA ladder accident
Woman who texted boyfriend to kill himself guilty of manslaughter
More Video