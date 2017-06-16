A burglary suspect was taken into custody after being pulled from the ceiling of a 7-Eleven store in Santa Ana.Workers at the convenience store in the 2700 block of Old McFadden Avenue called 911 about 11 p.m. Thursday after the suspect locked himself in the break room.By the time police got there, he'd climbed up into the ceiling, police said. Officers grabbed him and pulled him down after he busted through some ceiling tiles in the middle of the store.Police said the suspect had ran to the 7-Eleven after breaking into several apartments nearby.The unidentified suspect was taken into custody for burglary.