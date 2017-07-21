NEWS

Santa Ana officer-involved shooting: 1 wounded after police respond to report of domestic dispute

(Shutterstock)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
An officer-involved shooting left a suspect hospitalized early Friday morning after police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in Santa Ana, authorities said.

The shooting occurred as officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of Flower Street, a spokesperson for the Santa Ana Police Department said.

The unidentified suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
