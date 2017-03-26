SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --A 15-year-old boy was shot in a suspected gang-related shooting while walking across a street in Santa Ana Saturday night.
Isaac Gonzalez was walking around the 2300 block of W. St. Gertrude when he was shot, authorities said. They received calls around 11:51 p.m. regarding the shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Gonzalez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. According to a GoFundMe page, he died sometime Sunday.
Authorities did not have a description of the suspect or suspects, but said a dark-colored car was seen in the area around the same time of the shooting.
The GoFundMe page set up for the teen said he leaves behind his mother, father and two younger brothers.
"His passion was boxing and was only beginning," the page said. "He was taken from us way too soon. We will miss you dearly Isaac."
TKO Boxing Club, a non-profit gang prevention program founded in 1994, posted a photo of Gonzalez on Thursday that said he was ready to compete in a boxing match.
If you want to donate to the family's GoFundMe page, you can do so by clicking here.
No further details were released by police. The investigation was ongoing.