Santa Clarita brush fire spreads to 850 acres amid 0% containment; 14 Fwy back open

Firefighters on Sunday were battling a fast-moving brush fire in the Santa Clarita area that burned more than 800 acres and prompted the shutdown of Highway 14 in both directions.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters on Sunday were battling a fast-moving brush fire in the Santa Clarita area that burned more than 850 acres and prompted a temporary shutdown of Highway 14, officials said.

The blaze was reported about 12:47 p.m. after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Highway 14 and Placerita Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The flames spread from the crash site to nearby brush.
The Placerita Fire has charred hundreds of acres of brush near homes in Santa Clarita, prompting mandatory evacuations.


No injuries were immediately reported.


Due to high winds and scorching temperatures above 100 degrees, the fire pushed out of control, jumping to both sides of the 14 Freeway, fire officials said.

As of 4:30 p.m., more than 250 personnel were on the scene as the fire grew to at least 850 acres and remained 0 percent contained, a fire department spokesperson said.

At least one structure was destroyed in the Disney Ranch area, where there was also a power outage as a result of the fire. Sheriff's officials said 76 homes were impacted.


By 4:45 p.m., the northbound side of the 14 Freeway was back open, and the southbound side opened less than an hour later.

Video from AIR7 HD showed the fire approaching several homes in the area. One resident was seen gathering water from a pool and using it to douse a nearby hillside.

A local news van seen charred near a fast-moving brush fire in Santa Clarita on Sunday, June 25, 2017.


A local news van was also seen completely charred near the fire. KNBC-TV said in a statement the cause of the van fire was not related to the Placerita Canyon blaze.

The following road closures are in place:
  • Lost Canyon Road

  • Via Princessa

  • Cardinal Drive

  • Winter Pine Way

  • Ravenglen Road

  • Pineview Road

  • Cambria Estates Lane

  • Placerita Canyon Road


Evacuations:

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued along Disney Ranch, Tenderfoot Trail Road, Running Horse Road and Placerita Canyon, according to L.A. County fire officials.

An emergency evacuation center for residents was established at Golden Valley High School at 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway in Santa Clarita.
