NEWS

Santa Monica chabad vandalized with feces during Hanukkah

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
A chabad in Santa Monica was found vandalized with feces during the second day of Hanukkah on Sunday.

The incident happened overnight at the Living Torah Center, located in the 1100 block of Wilshire Boulevard.

Officials at the center said feces were smeared on the front window of the location and believe the chabad was targeted based on religion.

Santa Monica police said they responded to a vandalism report at the location, but the incident was not considered a hate crime because no written threat was found.
Related Topics:
newsvandalismreligionsynagogueSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Singer George Michael Has Died at 53
7.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Chile
USPS carrier in Pomona throws package, FedEx worker places it
Royal Family Heads to Christmas Church Service Without the Queen
More News
Top Stories
Singer George Michael dies at 53
Carrie Fisher 'stable' on Christmas, mother Debbie Reynolds says
USPS carrier in Pomona throws package, FedEx worker places it
Riverside man slashes pit bull's throat after it attacks his poodle
In search of Christmas gift, mom finds adopted daughter's twin
7.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Chile
Oregon father-son duo poke fun with 20-foot Christmas tree
Show More
Mom brings young girl on shoplifting trip
Santa hands out toys to kids stuck at LAX on Christmas
All causes, including terror attack, being eyed in Russian plane crash
Holiday celebrations kicking off across Southland
Volvo back on track with eye-catching S90 sedan
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos