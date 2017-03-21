Santa Monica High School student falls to death while on LSD

A 15-year-old boy who was experimenting with LSD died after falling from the third floor of an apartment building in Santa Monica on Saturday, school officials announced.Santa Monica police said they were responding to an overdose call at an apartment building in the 1700 block of Ocean Avenue at about 3:05 p.m.When officers arrived at the scene they witnessed 15-year-old Andre Zuczek, a ninth grade student at Santa Monica High School, fall from a third floor balcony.Zuczek was rushed to the hospital where he later died.On Monday, officials with the Santa Monica Malibu School District announced Zuczek's death to students, parents and staff.Zuczek's family released the following statement through a representative:"Andre and a few friends got together on Saturday and tried the drug, acid. Things went badly very quickly as Andre had what is thought to be a "bad trip," and fell from a third floor apartment. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors tried very hard to save him. We encourage you to talk about Andre with your kids, friends, your family and whoever else provides you support. In sharing, please be aware that hearsay and gossip can be very hurtful and can add more sorrow to the grief we are all feeling at this time."Counseling has been made available to students needing support. Zuczek's family said funeral arrangements had not yet been set.