Santa Monica PD seeking witnesses to suspicious death

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Santa Monica Police Department on Sunday was seeking any witnesses to a suspicious death in the area.

Police responded to a call of an unconscious victim on the ground with a head injury at about 5 a.m. in the 1300 block of 16th Street, authorities said. Upon arrival, the victim was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Detectives were investigating a possible link to the investigation with an earlier radio call. At about 12:45 a.m., SMPD officers went to an area in the 2100 block of Pico Boulevard regarding a possible shooting. Officers discovered evidence of a shooting but no victims or suspects were located.

The investigation was ongoing and detectives were interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area, police said. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact the SMPD at (310) 458-8491.
