Seal Beach man accused of raping woman he met on eHarmony

A Seal Beach man was arrested for sexual assault, accused of raping a woman he met through the online dating site, eHarmony.Robert Diaz Lua Jr. was taken into custody on Saturday.Investigators said the 35-year-old met his victim on eHarmony. They did not reveal where the alleged crime took place.Lua was charged with rape and other related charges. Lua, who used to live in Merced, has since posted bail was released from jail, police said.Authorities said they fear there may be additional victims, and they warned people to be more cautious when using social media and dating websites.If you have any relevant information about the case, you're urged to call Detective Jeff Gibson at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1109.