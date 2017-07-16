Seal Beach police involved in barricade situation

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Police in Seal Beach were responding to a barricade situation after gunfire was reported Sunday night.
Officials were releasing few details about the situation, except to say that officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 8th Street and Central Avenue.
A woman called police for help from an apartment in that area, but the line was disconnected and no further calls were made, police said.
Local residents were asked to stay in their homes.
