NEWS

Search called off after report of 'possible downed aircraft' in Redondo Beach Harbor

U.S. Coast Guard officials are responding to reports of a possible downed aircraft near the Redondo Beach Harbor on Saturday, May 13, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday called off a search for what was initially reported as a possible downed aircraft near the Redondo Beach Harbor, officials said.

Watchstanders of the Coast Guard's Los Angeles-Long Beach sector received an "emergency notification for assistance" at 11:45 a.m.

The notification was from "an aircraft's emergency location transmitter beacon," officials said in a press release.

Soon after, several witnesses reported seeing an oil slick on the surface of the water near the Redondo Beach Harbor entrance.

The Coast Guard launched a helicopter crew from Forward Operating Base Point Mugu and a boat crew from Station Los Angeles-Long Beach. Baywatch Redondo and the Los Angeles County Fire Department also assisted in the response before the search was ended.

Federal Aviation Administration Pacific Division Public Affairs Manager Ian Gregor said the FAA had no reports of missing aircraft or witness reports of an aircraft crash.

Anyone with information regarding an aircraft in distress was asked to call the Coast Guard at (310) 521-3805.
Related Topics:
newssearchcoast guardRedondo BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
North Korea launches missile; launch being assessed
Researcher 'accidentally' stops spread of 'unprecedented' global cyberattack
Cyberattack thwarted by flipping 'kill switch' but experts fear new blitz
Illinois hospital lockdown lifted; suspect killed, nurse safe
More News
Top Stories
Illinois hospital lockdown lifted; suspect killed, nurse safe
15 airlines at LAX impacted as terminal switch begins
Shooting at popular spot in city of Orange leaves man dead
Arnold Schwarzenegger shows support for immigrants in commencement speech
Frozen burritos recalled for possible listeria contamination
'Kids for Animals' program helps kids learn safety around pets
Fashion designer Carolina Herrera's nephew found dead
Show More
Worldwide cyberattack forces Microsoft to offer free security fix
Dramatic 5-alarm fire erupts in Oakland building
Off-duty FBI agent shoots, kills pit bull attacking his dog in Newhall
8-year-old boy bullied at school days before killing himself
Calabasas teen donates money to help buy truck that'll feed homeless
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos