The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday called off a search for what was initially reported as a possible downed aircraft near the Redondo Beach Harbor, officials said.Watchstanders of the Coast Guard's Los Angeles-Long Beach sector received an "emergency notification for assistance" at 11:45 a.m.The notification was from "an aircraft's emergency location transmitter beacon," officials said in a press release.Soon after, several witnesses reported seeing an oil slick on the surface of the water near the Redondo Beach Harbor entrance.The Coast Guard launched a helicopter crew from Forward Operating Base Point Mugu and a boat crew from Station Los Angeles-Long Beach. Baywatch Redondo and the Los Angeles County Fire Department also assisted in the response before the search was ended.Federal Aviation Administration Pacific Division Public Affairs Manager Ian Gregor said the FAA had no reports of missing aircraft or witness reports of an aircraft crash.Anyone with information regarding an aircraft in distress was asked to call the Coast Guard at (310) 521-3805.