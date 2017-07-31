Rescue crews, sheriff's deputies and highway patrol officers are searching for two people who apparently vanished while hiking in Joshua Tree National Park.Authorities said Joseph Orbeso and Rachel Nguyen, both in their 20s, were supposed to check out of their accommodations near the park at 11 a.m. on July 28. They never did. All of their belongings were left behind, according to the National Park Service.Park service officials said a vehicle belonging to the couple was found in the northwest area of the park near Maize Loop. Orbeso's cell phone pinged from a location inside the park around 4 p.m. on July 27.There has been no reported sign of Orbeso or Nguyen since.Search and rescue teams with air and K-9 assistance are combing the park in search of the couple. If you have seen or had contact with with a couple fitting the description, please call San Bernardino Dispatch at 909-383-5652.