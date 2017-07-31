NEWS

Search underway for couple missing in Joshua Tree National Park

In this Nov. 8, 2010 photo, a seedling Joshua tree, right, grows in the shadow of a mature tree. (AP)

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
Rescue crews, sheriff's deputies and highway patrol officers are searching for two people who apparently vanished while hiking in Joshua Tree National Park.

Authorities said Joseph Orbeso and Rachel Nguyen, both in their 20s, were supposed to check out of their accommodations near the park at 11 a.m. on July 28. They never did. All of their belongings were left behind, according to the National Park Service.

Park service officials said a vehicle belonging to the couple was found in the northwest area of the park near Maize Loop. Orbeso's cell phone pinged from a location inside the park around 4 p.m. on July 27.

There has been no reported sign of Orbeso or Nguyen since.

Search and rescue teams with air and K-9 assistance are combing the park in search of the couple. If you have seen or had contact with with a couple fitting the description, please call San Bernardino Dispatch at 909-383-5652.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsmissing manmissing womanmissing personhikingnational park servicesearch and rescueJoshua TreeSan Bernardino CountyThousand Palms
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director
Woman robbed, stabbed to death at Victorville store
Missing Colorado rafter was searching for treasure, friends and family say
Pentagon still awaiting White House guidance on transgender military ban
More News
Top Stories
Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director
LA lands deal to host 2028 Summer Olympic Games
Woman robbed, stabbed to death at Victorville store
1 injured after suspected DUI driver plows into Covina home
Sam Shepard, actor and playwright, dies at 73
VIDEO: Driver repeatedly rear-ends car in Huntington Park
Hollywood intersection closed after water main break causes wet mess
Baskin-Robbins offering $1.50 scoops Monday
Show More
Two-year-old fist-bumps fellow passengers
2 men wounded in East LA shooting; 4 suspects sought
6-year-old cancer patient throws 1st pitch at Dodger Stadium
Sheriff's deputy, fiance die in Big Bear small plane crash
VIDEO: NJ Gov. Christie, Cubs fan face off at Brewers game
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos