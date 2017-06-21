There has been a big victory for a group of seniors fighting eviction from their Westwood retirement home.Nearly 50 elderly residents -- many of them disabled and nearly 100 years old -- were served notices last December and told they had only a matter of months to get out."Who the heck wants to be evicted at age 100?" said Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz, who met with residents of the Vintage Westwood Apartments shortly after the notices were served in December."It couldn't be more outrageous. (It's) probably the largest senior citizen mass eviction in the country's history. I've never heard of anything like this."The owner of the building wanted to renovate and turn the residence into a luxury assisted living community.But the city has now designated the building a "residential hotel," halting the planned renovation.One resident who will soon be 102 years old said she's glad she won't have to move."This is a wonderful place," said resident Ruth Frank. "It's a place for living, not leaving and we're all very, very happy here."