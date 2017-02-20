Shooting in Pomona leaves 1 person dead, police say

A person was shot and killed Monday evening in Pomona, authorities said.Officers and firefighter-paramedics responded about 6:36 p.m. to a report of a possible shooting victim in need of medical aid in the 1100 block of 11th Street, according to the Pomona Police Department.The emergency responders found a male victim at the scene who had been shot, said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The individual's age was not immediately confirmed.Paramedics treated the victim at the location and then transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was not released.Details of the shooting and the suspect or suspects were not available.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.