Shooting in Pomona leaves 1 person dead, police say

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
A person was shot and killed Monday evening in Pomona, authorities said.

Officers and firefighter-paramedics responded about 6:36 p.m. to a report of a possible shooting victim in need of medical aid in the 1100 block of 11th Street, according to the Pomona Police Department.

The emergency responders found a male victim at the scene who had been shot, said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The individual's age was not immediately confirmed.

Paramedics treated the victim at the location and then transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was not released.

Details of the shooting and the suspect or suspects were not available.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
