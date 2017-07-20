A man was killed late Wednesday night in a shooting near a liquor store in South Angeles, prompting a massive police response.The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the areas of San Pedro and 62nd streets, where several windows were shattered by gunfire, said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.The victim was identified only as a man between the ages of 18 and 20, police said.The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear.A large crowd, including some people who apparently knew the victim, gathered at the cordoned-off crime scene as authorities began an investigation.A description of the shooter was not available.