Man killed in shooting near South Los Angeles liquor store; suspect at large

A man was killed Wednesday, June 19, 2017, in a shooting near a liquor store in South Angeles, prompting a massive police response. (OnScene)

By and ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man was killed late Wednesday night in a shooting near a liquor store in South Angeles, prompting a massive police response.

The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the areas of San Pedro and 62nd streets, where several windows were shattered by gunfire, said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was identified only as a man between the ages of 18 and 20, police said.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear.

A large crowd, including some people who apparently knew the victim, gathered at the cordoned-off crime scene as authorities began an investigation.

A description of the shooter was not available.
