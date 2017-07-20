SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A man was killed late Wednesday night in a shooting near a liquor store in South Angeles, prompting a massive police response.
The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the areas of San Pedro and 62nd streets, where several windows were shattered by gunfire, said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.
The victim was identified only as a man between the ages of 18 and 20, police said.
The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear.
A large crowd, including some people who apparently knew the victim, gathered at the cordoned-off crime scene as authorities began an investigation.
A description of the shooter was not available.