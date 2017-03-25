NEWS

Shooting, possible homicide prompts multi-agency response in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) --
Multiple law enforcement agencies on Saturday afternoon were responding to an incident initially reported as an active shooter in Beaumont, authorities said.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department later said a shooting and possible homicide had occurred, adding that the suspect was believed to be barricaded inside a home.

"There is an active shooter in the area of Cherry Valley Blvd in between Nancy and Beaumont Ave," a preliminary tweet from the Beaumont Police Department said at 11:45 a.m.

About 30 minutes later, the sheriff's department said the suspect was "Not (an) Active Shooter."

Officers and deputies had set up a perimeter in the area.


The police department warned the public to avoid the location.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
