Shooting, possible homicide prompts multi-agency response in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) --Multiple law enforcement agencies on Saturday afternoon were responding to an incident initially reported as an active shooter in Beaumont, authorities said.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department later said a shooting and possible homicide had occurred, adding that the suspect was believed to be barricaded inside a home.
"There is an active shooter in the area of Cherry Valley Blvd in between Nancy and Beaumont Ave," a preliminary tweet from the Beaumont Police Department said at 11:45 a.m.
About 30 minutes later, the sheriff's department said the suspect was "Not (an) Active Shooter."
Officers and deputies had set up a perimeter in the area.
#CherryValley Not Active Shooter. Inv Shooting/Possible Homicide. Suspect believed to be barricaded in home. More details to follow— Media Info Bureau (@RSOmedia) March 25, 2017
The police department warned the public to avoid the location.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.