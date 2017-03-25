Shooting, possible homicide prompts multi-agency response in Beaumont

#CherryValley Not Active Shooter. Inv Shooting/Possible Homicide. Suspect believed to be barricaded in home. More details to follow — Media Info Bureau (@RSOmedia) March 25, 2017

Multiple law enforcement agencies on Saturday afternoon were responding to an incident initially reported as an active shooter in Beaumont, authorities said.The Riverside County Sheriff's Department later said a shooting and possible homicide had occurred, adding that the suspect was believed to be barricaded inside a home."There is an active shooter in the area of Cherry Valley Blvd in between Nancy and Beaumont Ave," a preliminary tweet from the Beaumont Police Department said at 11:45 a.m.About 30 minutes later, the sheriff's department said the suspect was "Not (an) Active Shooter."Officers and deputies had set up a perimeter in the area.The police department warned the public to avoid the location.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.