Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail

A Kansas man says he robbed a bank to get away from his wife after an argument.

Just when you think you've heard it all, a Kansas man finds an unexpected way to get out of his crumbling marriage.

Lawrence Ripple, 70, pleaded guilty on Monday to charges related to a September bank robbery.

According to court documents, Ripple entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money and saying that he had a gun.

But after the bank teller handed over several thousand dollars in cash, Ripple didn't flee the scene -- he sat down and waited for police to arrive and arrest him.

An FBI agent revealed in court that Ripple had argued with his wife earlier, telling her that he'd rather be in jail than with her. Authorities say he wrote her a note saying he "no longer wanted to be in that situation."

Ripple faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
