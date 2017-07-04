Silverwood Lake brush fire prompts evacuations

LakeSilverwood: #SBCoFD onscn. Veh fire into vegetation. @SanBernardinoNF is lead agency for the #SilverFire. — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 4, 2017

Smoke from a vegetation fire is seen near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino County on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

A fast-moving brush fire is forcing evacuations in the San Bernardino National Forest near Silverwood Lake, officials said.The fire was first reported around 1:45 p.m. near Highway 138 and the entrance to Silverwood Lake. As of 3 p.m., the blaze had charred about 20 acres. There was no estimated containment.Evacuations were ordered for the Silverwood Campground, according to the U.S. Forest Service.The San Bernardino County Fire Department said on Twitter that the blaze may have ignited from a vehicle fire that spread into nearby vegetation.Highway 138 was closed in both directions between Old Mill Road and Highway 173 due to the firefight.Firefighters from San Bernardino County, San Bernardino National Forest and CAL FIRE were responding to the blaze.