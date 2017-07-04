NEWS

Silverwood Lake brush fire prompts evacuations

Firefighters are battling a 20-acre blaze in the San Bernardino National Forest near Silverwood Lake on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (KABC) --
A fast-moving brush fire is forcing evacuations in the San Bernardino National Forest near Silverwood Lake, officials said.

The fire was first reported around 1:45 p.m. near Highway 138 and the entrance to Silverwood Lake. As of 3 p.m., the blaze had charred about 20 acres. There was no estimated containment.

Evacuations were ordered for the Silverwood Campground, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said on Twitter that the blaze may have ignited from a vehicle fire that spread into nearby vegetation.


Highway 138 was closed in both directions between Old Mill Road and Highway 173 due to the firefight.

Smoke from a vegetation fire is seen near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino County on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.



Firefighters from San Bernardino County, San Bernardino National Forest and CAL FIRE were responding to the blaze.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
