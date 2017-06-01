NEWS

Person of interest sketch released in 2009 Rolling Hills Estates cold case murder

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department released a sketch, left, of a person of interest in the 2009 murder of Jeffrey Tidus, right.

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) --
Investigators have released a sketch of a person of interest wanted for questioning in the execution-style murder of a prominent attorney in Rolling Hills Estates in 2009.

Jeffrey Tidus was shot in the head outside his home on Dec. 7, 2009. He had gone out to his car to get his laptop after returning home from a fundraiser. The 53-year-old died at a hospital the next day.

Just last month, detectives announced they had developed new leads in the cold case.

There is a reward of $100,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the brutal murder.

If you have any relevant information, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
