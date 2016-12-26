PORTER RANCH GAS LEAK

Methane leak detected at Aliso Canyon facility; not considered health risk

An undated aerial image shows the Aliso Canyon Gas Storage Facility near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. (KABC)

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
SoCalGas inspectors detected methane gas Saturday that seeped out of soil near a gas well that had leaked and was plugged at the Aliso Canyon Gas Storage Facility.

The leak was detected using infra-red camera technology around 7:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve. A spokesperson said it was slight and intermittent.

Officials believe the gas escaped from the soil possibly because of the recent weather. The site was monitored overnight and levels dipped then went up again, officials said.

The spokesperson for SoCalGas also added that no odors were detected and that the leak does not pose a threat to health, safety or the environment.

A well at the facility had a massive leak that started in October 2015 and was not capped until mid-February 2016. It was the nation's largest methane leak ever, emitting around 100,000 tons into the air and forcing thousands of Porter Ranch families to relocate for months.

Since then, dozens of new safety recommendations were issued for natural gas storage facilities all over the nation.

Residents in the Porter Ranch community continue to push for the closure of the facility.
