PORTER RANCH GAS LEAK

SoCalGas reaches $8.5M settlement with SCAQMD over Porter Ranch leak

Gas is seen spewing from the Aliso Canyon Gas Storage Facility during a massive gas leak that lasted nearly four months.

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Southern California Gas Company reached an $8.5 million settlement with the South Coast Air Quality Management District Wednesday over the massive Aliso Canyon storage facility gas leak.

A portion of the money ($1 million) will also be used for an independent health study that will be conducted on potential health impacts from the 2016 gas leak. The leak is considered the largest natural gas leak in U.S. history, which forced the relocation of more than 2,200 households in Porter Ranch for months.

In addition to the study, $5.65 million will pay for emission fees related to the leak, $1.6 million will reimburse the district for air monitoring costs and $250,000 will go toward legal fees.

Despite SoCalGas stating methane levels are now normal at the facility, dozens of residents still complain of getting sick after they returned home. The district continues to monitor methane gas levels at the facility as well.
