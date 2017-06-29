NEWS

Some LA councilmen unhappy with new DWP measure promising raises

EMBED </>More Videos

Some members of the Los Angeles City Council were unhappy about the alleged secrecy behind the approval of a new contract giving raises to Department of Water and Power employees. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Some city council members were unhappy about the alleged secrecy behind the Wednesday approval of a new contract giving raises to Department of Water and Power employees.

The L.A. City Council approved, by a vote of 11-3, a measure that could raise around 9,000 LADWP worker salaries as much as 22 percent by 2021.

"It's not lost on the citizenry of Los Angeles that the average salary is over six figures of a DWP employee" said councilman Mitch O'Farrell

Some councilmen complained about the cost of the new contract, as well as the secrecy surrounding it.

"There's still information I feel I don't have," said councilman Mike Bonin.

Even though the public had little say in the deal, Council President Herb Wesson thought the agreement was not rushed. He admitted it was negotiated with the local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers labor union behind closed doors.

Critics approve of some parts of the LADWP measure, such as annual performance reviews for union members. The bill also received favorable reactions for some of its cost-saving measures, including ending an annual $4 million payment to a couple of controversial nonprofits.

City Controller Ron Galperin praised efforts to save LA some money, but said he would continue to scrutinize the operations and costs of the DWP.

"I'm not convinced that all of the across-the-board increases were justified by the need to attract and retain employees at the DWP," he said in a statement.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newswaterelectriclos angeles city councilvotingcalifornia waterunion contractunionsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
LAPD officer, homicide suspect wounded in Hawthorne shootout
Laguna Niguel brush fire prompts evacuations
Family of suspect shot by police in Hollywood seeks answers
Cristianitos Fire spreads to 700 acres at Camp Pendleton
More News
Top Stories
LAPD officer, homicide suspect wounded in Hawthorne shootout
Laguna Niguel brush fire prompts evacuations
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Burbank
Cristianitos Fire spreads to 700 acres at Camp Pendleton
3 killed after car slams in to tree in Torrance
Man shot dead in Pomona driveway; killer at large
Family of suspect shot by police in Hollywood seeks answers
Show More
Lawyers give final arguments in Fox exec's murder case
6 injured in multi-vehicle crash on EB 10 Fwy in Pomona
Strangers buy car for Texas man who walked miles to work
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Westlake district
Man hit by bus gets up, walks into bar
More News
Top Video
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Burbank
California to stop suspending licenses over unpaid fines
Cristianitos Fire spreads to 700 acres at Camp Pendleton
Family of suspect shot by police in Hollywood seeks answers
More Video