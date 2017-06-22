South El Monte teacher accused of child molestation

A South El Monte elementary school teacher was arrested Wednesday for allegedly molesting female students between the ages of 8 and 11 years old, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Joseph Baldenebro, a teacher at Miramonte Elementary School, was arrested for multiple counts of lewd or lascivious acts involving children, as well as additional charges of annoying or molesting children.The alleged acts happened in the classroom and on school grounds, and deputies think there may be more victims who haven't come forward.Mountain View School District officials said they were notified by the principal of Miramonte of an alleged "incident" between the teacher and a student at the school, which led district officials to immediately call law enforcement.In a statement sent to Eyewitness News, the district said it was "shaken by the allegations."The statement read in part:Baldenebro was placed on administrative leave pending results of the investigation.He was being held in lieu of $404,000 bail, sheriff's officials said, and is set to be arraigned Friday.Anyone with information on Baldenebro was urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Bureau at their toll-free tip line: (877) 710-5273.