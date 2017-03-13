South LA hit-and-run driver sought; woman in critical condition

A woman riding an adult tricycle was in critical condition Monday morning after a driver in South Los Angeles slammed into her and took off.The hit-and-run happened just before 11 p.m. at 87th Place and South Central Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.The woman, believed to be between 50 and 60 years old, suffered a fractured skull, numerous broken bones and internal bleeding, police said. She was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in "extremely" critical condition.Authorities did not make any arrests and were working to release a description of the vehicle that fled the scene.