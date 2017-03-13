NEWS

South LA hit-and-run driver sought; woman in critical condition

A tricycle is turned over following a hit-and-run in South Los Angeles that left a woman in critcal condition on Monday, March 13, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman riding an adult tricycle was in critical condition Monday morning after a driver in South Los Angeles slammed into her and took off.

The hit-and-run happened just before 11 p.m. at 87th Place and South Central Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

The woman, believed to be between 50 and 60 years old, suffered a fractured skull, numerous broken bones and internal bleeding, police said. She was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in "extremely" critical condition.

Authorities did not make any arrests and were working to release a description of the vehicle that fled the scene.
Related Topics:
newshit and runwoman injuredsearchbicycle crashSouth Los AngelesLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Kellyanne Conway: 'I don't have any evidence' of Trump wiretapping claim
Shots fired at Ferguson protest sparked by new documentary
Republican congressman draws fire for racially-charged tweet
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Orange caught on camera
More News
Top Stories
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Orange caught on camera
Crash snarls traffic on NB 101 Fwy in Sherman Oaks
Commercial building erupts in flames in downtown LA
SPONSORED: 4 easy ways to create social impact right now (+ 4 tools that can help)
Kellyanne Conway says she doesn't have evidence to support wiretapping claim
Donald Trump's LA golf course vandalized
Dog who lost litter nurses orphaned puppies
Show More
Minors found drinking on party bus in West LA
Old human skull found in Sherman Oaks
New video shows events before fatal Ferguson shooting
UCLA, USC make NCAA Tournament
Arnold Schwarzenegger responds to rumors about Senate run
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos