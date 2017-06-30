NEWS

South Pasadena father extradited to LA to face charges of killing son

Aramazd Andressian Sr., the South Pasadena man suspected of killing his son, was flown to Los Angeles on Friday, June 30, 2017, after he was extradited from Las Vegas. (KABC)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The South Pasadena man suspected of killing his young son is back in Los Angeles.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was extradited from Las Vegas on Friday.

His 5-year-old son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., has not been found but authorities believe they have enough evidence to convict him for murder.

They say his motive was to get back at his ex-wife during a contentious divorce.

Andressian was arrested last week in Las Vegas and chose not to contest extradition, saying his trip to Vegas was not part of an effort to flee.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department King Air plane used for extraditions touched down at the Long Beach Airport around 12:30 p.m.

Deputies ushered the cuffed and shackled Andressian down the stairs.

The 35-year-old kept his head down as they led him to a nearby van.

He was brought to Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles for processing.

The boy was last seen in the early morning hours of April 21 leaving Disneyland with his father, grandmother and aunt.

A day later the elder Andressian was found passed out in his car at a South Pasadena park and the boy was missing.

Over the past two months investigators have searched the park, the father's home, the home of Andressian Sr.'s mother and Cachuma Lake in Santa Barbara County

No sign of the boy has been found.

Meantime, investigators say the South Pasadena man was in Las Vegas having a good time - odd behavior they say for a man whose son has mysteriously vanished.

"If my son was missing, I would be doing things that (the boy's mother) Ana was doing - circulating fliers, looking for your son," said Lt. Joe Mendoza with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "He was not doing that. He was socializing in Vegas."

Andressian Sr. is set to be arraigned on Monday, with bail currently set at $10 million.
